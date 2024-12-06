Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Varonis Systems accounts for about 3.9% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 113,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares in the company, valued at $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,540,252.64. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

VRNS stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 0.80. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

