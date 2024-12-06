Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,251.95. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

