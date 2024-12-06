Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.31% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTBA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

