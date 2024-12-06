Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 946.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $606,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYGN. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

In other news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,578.40. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,067,327.54. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

