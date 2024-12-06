Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,526 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sprinklr worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solel Partners LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 107,818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 1,694,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 991,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 246,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,455.86. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,755.06. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 in the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

