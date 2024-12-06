Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMFree Report) by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,526 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sprinklr worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solel Partners LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 107,818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 1,694,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 991,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 246,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.3 %

CXM opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,455.86. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,755.06. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 in the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.