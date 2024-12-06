Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,448 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.20% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $63,540,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,959,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,391,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,650 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.50. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $2,476,465. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.67. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $86.94.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.