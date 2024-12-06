Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,242 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 359.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4,913.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock opened at $459.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $348.46 and a one year high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of -231.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $503.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

