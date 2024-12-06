Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vertiv by 18.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

