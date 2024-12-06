Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.90 and last traded at $132.06. 1,900,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,144,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.