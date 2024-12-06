Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 431.50 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 427 ($5.45). Approximately 570,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 396,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424.50 ($5.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($7.40) to GBX 530 ($6.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 385.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 423.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

