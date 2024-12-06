Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Stock Price Down 9% – Should You Sell?

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 78,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 27,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

