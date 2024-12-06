Vienna Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vale by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vale by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

