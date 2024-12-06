Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Price Up 11.3% – Time to Buy?

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 699,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Viking Energy Group Stock Up 11.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

