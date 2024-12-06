Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.28. 474,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,886,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Barclays began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 102,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

