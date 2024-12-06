Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $339,000 in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Orion Office REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 39.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ONL stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.97%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

