Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $520,000 in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Quarry LP increased its position in SSR Mining by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $60,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Several research firms recently commented on SSRM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

