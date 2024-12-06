Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. HNI makes up approximately 0.9% of Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HNI by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,861,000 after buying an additional 1,346,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HNI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,180,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HNI by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,437,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in HNI by 6.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 465,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. HNI Co. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $672.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $123,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,708. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,266. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

