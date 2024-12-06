Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.61 and traded as low as $26.77. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 4,244 shares traded.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

About Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

