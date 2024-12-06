Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.8% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 57.2% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 72,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,610,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,064,179,000 after buying an additional 3,327,977 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,782,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $309.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.46. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $317.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

