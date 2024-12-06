Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $311.57 and last traded at $311.57. Approximately 826,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,919,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

The firm has a market cap of $581.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.46.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

