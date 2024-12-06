Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE VSH opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 11,136.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 71.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $101,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

