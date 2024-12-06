Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.25 and last traded at $163.86. Approximately 2,118,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,822,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.10.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. The trade was a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $2,179,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $2,353,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $263,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 129,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.