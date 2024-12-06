Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. Vital Energy has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,538.76. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 71,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after buying an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vital Energy by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 800.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 481,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

