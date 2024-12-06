Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 639,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 158,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

