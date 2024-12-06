Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.4% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,747.36. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America cut their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

