Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,132,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,674,000 after purchasing an additional 610,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,995,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.16.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $231.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.50 and its 200-day moving average is $202.61. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.12 and a 12 month high of $240.68.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.