Voyager Global Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Voyager Global Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 116.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Voyager Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Voyager Global Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.