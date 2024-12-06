Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. CWM LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 49.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Synopsys by 46.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Synopsys by 7.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $515.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

