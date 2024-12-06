Wahed Invest LLC Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,748 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in HP by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.15 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.