Wahed Invest LLC Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,492 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $655,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,513 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $791,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,118 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $165.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,175.60. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,086,270 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.