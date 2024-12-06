Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 1,435 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 509,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after acquiring an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $83.12 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,533,578.24. This represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,662 shares of company stock worth $59,869,133. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

