Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 881 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.0% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 22.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Linde Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $448.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $396.07 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

