Wallace Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clorox comprises about 0.3% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,182,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,947,000 after buying an additional 245,525 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,334,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 609.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $169.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average is $150.16. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.35.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

