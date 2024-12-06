Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller Sells 14,853 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 14,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $335,826.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,591.06. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70.
- On Friday, September 6th, Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $198,536.00.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $23.26 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after buying an additional 1,315,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Warby Parker by 1,013.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,295,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 481,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,462,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
