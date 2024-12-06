Watchtower Advisors LP Buys Shares of 100,500 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Watchtower Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,165,000. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 10.7% of Watchtower Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,838,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HLT opened at $255.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 38.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 23.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.