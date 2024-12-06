Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.90.

WAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Waystar Price Performance

WAY opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waystar will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waystar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

