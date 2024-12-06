Weaver Consulting Group Buys 501 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $226,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

GLD opened at $242.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day moving average of $232.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.15 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

