Weaver Consulting Group Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAPR. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $3,241,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 85,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 106,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 70,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:KAPR opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.