Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $16,870,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,095,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $333,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $299.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.58.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $459,435.60. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $328,128.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,777.88. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,099 shares of company stock worth $10,273,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.