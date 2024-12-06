WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.8925 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, March 1st. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.09. 1,468,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,581.01. This represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $179,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,160,851.20. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,579. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

