Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EOG opened at $130.02 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

