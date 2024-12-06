Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,235,982 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,235,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,000. NOV comprises about 0.8% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.57% of NOV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,027,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $687,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851,220 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 23.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,153,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $593,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 40.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,888,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after buying an additional 3,418,885 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Insider Activity at NOV

In other NOV news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $28,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,311.10. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. NOV’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

