Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 325,974 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 590.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,974 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $26,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sanmina by 25.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Sanmina Trading Down 0.4 %

SANM opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $86.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

