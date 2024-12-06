Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $20.06 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $415.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $229.07 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.49. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.93.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

