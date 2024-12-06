Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,284,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,636.48. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,701 shares of company stock worth $2,052,704. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

CF stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

