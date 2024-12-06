Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,776 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $159.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.39. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

