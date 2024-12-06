Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,098,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,468 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.88% of PepsiCo worth $2,057,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.49 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.85 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

