Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.33 Billion Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,325,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 7,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in PACCAR by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,316.94. This represents a 15.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

