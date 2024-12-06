Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,925,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923,998 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,877,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,626,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

JNJ opened at $149.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.36. The firm has a market cap of $359.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

