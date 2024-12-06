Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,993,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $1,780,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.32.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $212.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total value of $4,473,005.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,972,576.88. The trade was a 23.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

